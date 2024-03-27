We always talk about Alonso

Lewis Hamilton's unexpected transfer to Ferrari for the 2025 season, it opened the drivers market well in advance. There Mercedes so he began to look around, unexpectedly finding a window of opportunity to consider none other than Max Verstappen among the possible successors of the British champion. If the big market coup doesn't go through, the candidacy of Fernando Alonso it is among the most authoritative, together with that of Carlos Sainz and baby Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

But Red Bull would also have their eyes on Alonso, both with a view to a possible replacement for Verstappen, but also as a potential replacement for the never-too-satisfactory Sergio Perez. This constantly evolving situation has advised the Spanish driver and his entourage not to rush the decision on the next contract to sign.

Aston Martin doesn't give up

Despite a somewhat muted start to the season, theAston Martin he always has big plans for his future. The prestigious British brand is determined not to let Fernando Alonso go, so much so that Andrew Benson of BBC reported that “has already presented him with a renewal offer: a rich multi-year contract”. The team owned by Lawrence Stroll considers the two-time Spanish world champion a priority and will only look elsewhere if Alonso refuses.

Surer with straight leg

In the podcast of the Germans of Formel1.dethe former Swiss Formula 1 driver Marc Surer (88 GP and 17 points between Ensign, ATS, Theodore, Arrows and Brabham) analyzed Alonso's situation, decidedly not at the forefront: “I think he's lost a little bit of speed, due to age. There is nothing that can be done about this. The impact of age is especially noticeable in qualification and it will be felt even more in the future. For this reason he is no longer one of the best drivers. In the race he goes really fast though, because he is a fighter and knows how to use the tyres.”.

Fernando Alonso is currently the driver with the most races in Formula 1 – 383 – and he will turn 43 on July 29th.