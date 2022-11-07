Germany | The eight-year-old girl is believed to have lived almost her entire life behind bars in Germany

Imprisonment has affected the girl’s physical development so much that at the time of her discovery, she was barely able to climb the stairs.

in West Germany an eight-year-old girl has been found, who is believed to have spent almost her entire life behind bars. A British newspaper tells about it The Guardian and a German local newspaper SauerlandKurier.

The German authorities say in a press release that the girl’s mother and maternal grandparents are believed to have kept the girl in a locked room since she was about one and a half years old.

According to the official release, the girl was found on September 23 in her grandparents’ house, which is located in the village of Attendorn, east of Cologne.

Doctors according to the assessment, the girl has no signs of physical violence or malnutrition. However, imprisonment is said to have affected the girl’s physical development.

Prosecutor Patrick Baron von Grotthuss told the Sauerlandkurier that although the girl can talk and walk, at the time of discovery she was barely able to climb stairs or walk independently on an uneven surface.

The girl is said to have said during the medical examination that she had never seen a forest, been to a meadow or been in a car.

A girl over the years, the mother and grandparents are said to have confided to both the girl’s father and the child welfare authorities that the girl and mother live in Italy. The girl’s parents divorced before she was born.

The reason for the girl’s imprisonment is not yet known, as the mother and grandparents have refused to speak during police interviews.