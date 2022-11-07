After almost 3 weeks of competition in the 2022/2023 NBA season, paolo banchero has had a sensational start in his professional career with the Orlando Magic.

The young power forward, just 19 years old, is showing why he was selected in the first position of the 2022 Draft, after spending a year in the NCAA in the prestigious duke university.

Banchero, at 2.08 meters, is leading all rookies in the categories of points, rebounds, and total assists, with 229, 85, and 36, respectively, showing enormous versatility for a player of his stature.

ready to shine

The talented player arrived ready to compete at the highest level of basketball, having the height, physique, and ability to stand out above the rest, even looking during periods of the game as a true veteran, and not as a first-year element. .

Paolo Banchero has averages of 22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and one block per game, numbers that make him the clear candidate to win the award for rookie of the monthfollowed by fellow Indiana Pacers rookie standout Bennedict Mathurin, who is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and an excellent 42.9 percent shooting from 3-point range.

We recommend you read

However, Banchero has been at another level, a few days ago becoming the third player in NBA history to be chosen in the first position of the Draft, who managed to score 20 or more points in his first 6 games in the league. , and the first since he did oscar robertson in 6 games in the 1960/1961 campaign, and Elvin Hayes in 10 in a row in the 1968 and 1969 season.