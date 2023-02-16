Germany | The ballet director who smeared a critic’s face with dog feces was fired

The Hanover State Opera announced the layoffs on Thursday.

in Germany an award-winning ballet director has been fired after he smeared dog excrement on a critic’s face in response to a scathing review. The Hanover State Opera announced the layoffs on Thursday.

Director of the Hanover State Ballet Marco Goecke took a fatal hit on his career last Saturday when he confronted a dance critic in the lobby at the premiere of the ballet’s new performance.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper condemned the defamation of its critic as an attempt to intimidate a free, critical view of art.

German media Goecke, who spoke with him, has regretted his action, FAZ reports for example on its website. “My act was unacceptable,” he said, among other things.

The Hanover State Opera suspended Goecke from his duties on Monday and banned him from entering the house.

Despite the dismissals given to the ballet director, the opera keeps his works in its repertoire and announced that it appreciates his work as a choreographer.