This week’s releases judiciously combine ambitious blockbuster, unpretentious comedy, festival-going dramedy, and belligerent denunciation. Let us begin.

Marvel has made gold with the film adaptations of its comics. They have drawn lines of continuity with constant ‘crossover’, and never-resolved ‘cliffhanger’ between their films. In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ that trend continues, with its heroes facing a new villain and a new world, the Quantum Kingdom, at the hands of reliable performers such as Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas or Michelle Pfeiffer.

Spectacular special effects, and more drawn-out story lines than those of Russian army supplies, are the highlights. The confusing games with the multiverse look good on the screen but are forgotten as we leave the room and force us to take notes to be able to navigate without getting lost through all the phases of Marvel. To make matters worse, this film is the beginning of another. The worst thing is that it loses the tone of mockery, of a middle-class superhero (a Jack Lemon disguised as Iron Man), which was the differentiating feature of Ant-Man. Now everything becomes one more of The Avengers, but series B, which makes it lose grace and transgressive power.

In the XL Semanal last Sunday there was a brilliant article by the intelligent director Isabel Coixet about the movie ‘The Triangle of Sadness’ and about the meaning of that expression. My advice is that you abandon these lines and subscribe to theirs, which are much more stimulating.

If you have made the mistake of continuing here, I will tell you that this premiere is quite an event for fans of festivals and for those who go to the cinema to see the antipodes of the film that I mentioned two paragraphs ago. This is a journey inside the human being from the least presentable of the human being. It’s like giving aliens an excuse to invade us (if the white balloons are theirs and not the Chinese). Seeing it is like contemplating an accident, you are terrified by the concatenation of disasters, but you cannot look away. A moderate comedy that mixes ‘Vacations at sea’ with ‘Lost’. For strong stomachs and trained brains.

‘La novia de america’ is the young Mexican second wife of a mature Spanish father who is known to his children, who obviously don’t have it all with them. Culture shock always works well in comedies, and family dynamics, which we all identify with, do, too. The film is lucky to have the always funny Miren Ibarguren (although here she is more outdated than Bárbara Rey’s bedtime adventures), Ginés García Millán and Eduardo Casanova, who continues to be a good comedian despite how transcendent he gets. as director.

Alfonso Albacete, its author, is an eclectic filmmaker. An Almodóvar from the early days without evolving. A fan of kitsch, funny at times and with scripts that seem like a title for an episode of ‘La que se avecina’. To have a laugh.

The director Sarah Polley (who has precisely worked as an actress with Isabel Coixet) returns, after a decade of silence, to the cinema. She does so by losing some of her touch, now becoming a fighter who enslaves her art to her ideas (which is almost always inadvisable). In ‘Ellas hablan’, she novels the terrible story of abused women within a Mennonite religious community who decides to break the chains of subjugation, facing not only the men of her town (who have the integrity of a Barça referee) but also his God. Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw compose an almost Dreyerian fresco.

Off camera I have to protest another horribly boring Goya gala, even though I know it’s like spitting water. It can’t last nearly four hours. The rhythm cannot be interrupted every fifteen minutes. It cannot be a dazibao of claims. The tribute to the dead cannot last five minutes. It can’t go on without a decent screenwriter. No, definitely not, Carlos Saura would not be happy to see the Goyas become his wake.

Have a movie week.