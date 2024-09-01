Bild: Ukrainian Armed Forces Cannot Contain Russian Attacks in DPR Due to Attack on Kursk Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are unable to contain the Russian army’s advance in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) because the best Ukrainian units have been sent to attack the Kursk region, Bild reported. told military analyst Niko Lange.

“Kyiv is weakening its best units in the east of its own country in order to be able to attack in the west of Russia. Undermanned units in Donbass cannot resist the Russians. Ukraine is paying a high price,” the expert said.

Lange noted that Russia’s successful offensive in the DPR and the evacuation of the population from Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) call into question the entire military strategy of the Ukrainian authorities. According to him, Kyiv made a very risky bet by deciding to attack the Kursk region.

Earlier, German journalist Christoph Wanner reported on the grave situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in eastern Ukraine in a report for the Welt channel. “The situation is very grave for Ukraine, especially in the Donetsk region, in the direction of Krasnoarmeysk,” he noted.