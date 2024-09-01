Figure Skating | Anu Oksanen criticizes his former club in harsh words – he found a new job as a colleague of the coach

Kerava

Anu Oksase it’s enough to hurry with the figure skating ice again.

Even at the end of the season, it seemed that Oksanen (born 1966), who is one of Finland’s most experienced formation skating coaches, will be able to hang up his skates.

Now the situation is completely different: there is more work than maybe time, but we will come back to new work patterns later.

Decades of employment as Marigold IceUnity’s coach ended completely unexpectedly, when the club announced that Oksanen would no longer be coaching championship-level teams and that some unspecified hobby side coaching and other jobs would have taken its place.

The announcement was like a wet rag in Oksanen’s face. He terminated his 31-year employment with the company.

The coach who led Marigold to five world championships and 15 WC golds felt that his professionalism and experience were no longer valued.

“It was neither my wish nor my decision. For more than a year, I had been doing work that was not supported by the club’s administration. I and the team I assembled over the years were not listened to at all. Amateurs in coaching know-how make decisions that are not professional in our sport,” Oksanen says now that the dust from the events has slowly settled.

Even in the summer, Oksanen did not want or was able to comment on the matter.

Editorial according to the information, the background was the club’s desire to renew and rejuvenate Marigold IceUnity’s coaching.

In that pattern, Oksanen’s role was considered “representative of the old union”.

“I certainly wanted to paint such an image, but the people around me disagree. If you’ve been at the top for 20 years, you’ve had to keep up with the times and be aware of how things work through experience,” says Oksanen.

“ “I didn’t pursue anyone’s me-me-individual interests. I got to experience for myself how the club wants to use power without consulting the professionals.”

He says that he has always pursued the interests of the whole team, which is already a basic idea in formation skating.

“It’s not the mood of the old union, but the pursuit of the team’s interest.”

Oksanen suggests that Marigold wanted to focus more on the athletes’ personal matters. The club also denied his request to attend training sessions and the representative team’s training times were interfered with.

“I didn’t pursue anyone’s me-me-individual interests. I got to experience for myself how they want to use power in the club without consulting the professionals. I’m sad about that, but now I have many irons in the fire and I’m respected”, says Oksanen as he prepares to do the evening’s exercises in Kerava’s training hall.

For ice training there is a steady flow of young skaters who represent the Tikkurila Figure Skating Club from Vantaa. Oksanen is responsible for coaching the club’s SM junior team Ice Infinity.

Oksanen’s dream is to build a successful Finnish championship-level senior team in Vantaa, the likes of which has not yet existed there. Until now, the adult championships have been celebrated by teams from Helsinki.

Anu Oksanen thanks for the appreciation he has received in his new club.

In addition to coaching Tikkurila’s team, Oksase has an interesting side job when he agreed to join the coaching team of Team Unique from Helsinki.

In itself, there is nothing surprising about that, but Team Unique was Marigold’s number one opponent in all the years when Oksanen coached it.

“The first times with Team Unique on the ice it felt strange that I was in the opposite camp, and then I was standing on the same side. I am grateful that I can put my professional skills to the use of top skaters”, Oksanen repeats his experiences.

Anu Oksanen has coached Finnish figure skaters for 40 years.

In the process Oksanen joined with his coaching methods that caused a lot of buzz Mirjami Penttinen to the team. Penttinen is the team’s head coach.

About Pentinen’s coaching methods rose uproar in early 2020, when he was suspected of using inappropriate language in training and humiliating athletes.

The Figure Skating Association suspended him for 12 months for violating the sport’s ethical rules.

Why did you become Penttinen’s partner, even though he has a questionable reputation and background in coaching the sport?

“ “Our cooperation has started naturally, and I have no reason to suspect any possible abuses.”

Oksanen ponders his answer and points out that the importation of things that have come to the fore in the early stages of the new cooperation is not beneficial when you want to look forward and not back.

“This new cooperation pattern between coaches of our level is the big deal. We are different personalities. Both are united by passion and love for the sport and achieving top results,” says Oksanen.

Both coaches have worked in the same sport in competing clubs for almost 30 years. At one time, Oksanen also coached Penttis in figure skating.

“It’s been a long time, though,” Oksanen laughs.

“Our cooperation has started naturally, and I have no reason to suspect any possible abuses. As coaches, we always put our personalities into the picture in coaching situations. Penttinen’s team has great respect for me.”

Four years ago, Team Unique’s head coach Mirjami Penttinen was in the middle of an uproar because of his coaching methods.

As his third job and an old love of lockers, Oksanen goes twice a month to train skaters in Jyväskylä.

Oksanen (née Jääskeläinen), who practiced figure skating at a competitive level, studied sports science at the University of Jyväskylä, where he says he got to study “with skates on his feet” in 1985.

“When I started in May at the Tikkurila Figure Skating Club, I promised on that side to go help out in Jyväskylä as well, according to my schedule.”

Marigold’s main club Helsinki Among the skaters, Oksanen could have stayed as a coach of non-top skaters. Being used to the shower of medals, the idea was not appealing, however.

“It was time to think about whether I would stay with the club or go elsewhere. The club must have assumed that I was going elsewhere. Coaching is a long-term educational work like teaching. That’s why I ended up in Tikkurila.”

There would have been takers for Oksanen also in club teams in Europe and the United States, but the desire to stay in the capital region decided.

What advice would you give to figure skating clubs so that the services of experienced coaches are no longer needed?

“Many clubs have parents of skaters on their boards. We still have room for improvement, that the professionals, i.e. the coaches, are really listened to. My own decisions are based on straightforwardness and honesty.”

“Coaching is long-term educational work,” says Anu Oksanen.

Read More: “Now the pot got stuck in the ground”