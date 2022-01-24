Germany Several injured and at least two killed in a shooting at a university in Germany – A Finnish student in the building: “We saw police cars out the window”

Police said the suspect shot people in the university lecture hall. The suspect is dead. One of the dead was a woman injured in the shooting.

German At the University of Heidelberg, three people have been injured and two killed in the shooting, say Bild and Focus mixed Mannheimer Morgen magazines and news agency Reuters.

One of the dead was a woman injured in the shooting, according to Mannheim police, who died at the hospital. Another of the dead was a suspected shooter who, according to news agency DPA and Bild, committed suicide. According to police, there is no reason to suspect that there are more suspects.

Mannheim police tweeted that the attacker had used a long firearm in an attack on the university lecture hall. A long firearm refers to a long-barreled weapon, such as a rifle.

Reached by HS Student at the University of Heidelberg Anna Kolehmainen says he was lucky because he had left the lab next to the shooting site before the shooting. Kolehmainen, who studies molecular biology, was in a student restaurant with his friends in the same building at the time of the incident.

“We got a message in the student group discussion that don’t go back to where the labs are, there’s some shooter. He [kaveri] had heard two shots. This was the first message of the situation. We didn’t really know anything about the situation. We sat in the canteen, and there really didn’t seem to be anyone aware of the situation. At some point we were told that the restaurant doors were locked. ”

Posts According to Kolehmainen, what happened began to come to various student group discussions and everyone had different information about the situation.

“It was pretty confusing when no one knew any official information. We also did not receive any official information from the university. Only a few lecturers may have canceled their lectures and said they should not go to campus because of this. ”

“And of course we saw police cars out the window. The canteen isn’t right along any road, so we only saw glimpses of the police cars as they went. When I cycled back home, there were police cars at every intersection and anyway, the area where it happened was completely closed to getting in. ”

People according to Kolehmainen, they were not in a panic near him, but the overriding feeling was shock.

“I don’t think many realized the seriousness of the situation at that point yet. Of course, the guy who heard those shots was pretty shocked and surely those on the ground or in that building were shocked because they too heard the shots. Otherwise, I didn’t see any of its weirder moods. ”

The crime scene was isolated on campus on Monday.

Police cars at the University of Heidelberg on Monday.

Learn more according to the police, the condition of the injured or injured is promised later. According to the DPA, the suspect would have been a university student.

According to Focus, there is no political or religious dimension to the suspect’s motive.

