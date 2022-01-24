Nintendo may have worked on improving the emulation system recently launched on Nintendo Switch. Emulation became widely available with the launch of Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Package last year, but subscribers have reported a number of problems since launch, with drops in framerate and lag.

Several games also have more specific problems, including Mario Kart 64, Sin and Punishment, and Mario 64. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time also included strange glitches, with graphical issues preventing the game from displaying fog correctly for example. Now, following the latest Switch Online update along with the release of Banjo-Kazooie, users have found some evidence that Nintendo is slowly improving the N64 experience on Switch.

In particular, it seems to have solved a notorious graphic problem in Zelda: Ocarina of Time, related to the transparency of a texture in the game’s water. According to a Twitter user, the latest Switch Online update didn’t make any changes to the game ROMs themselves, which suggests that an improvement on the console’s N64 emulator has resulted in better transparency of Zelda’s textures.

[NSO – Nintendo 64] It seems the water in the now-infamous Water Temple room has been fixed in the latest update? I think the fog is still missing, though. Haven? T checked the rest of the game to see if any of the other issues have changed, but this is promising. pic.twitter.com/wcoG3hIxu2 – OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 21, 2022

Many issues still remain, however: graphics bugs are still present in Yoshi’s Story, Paper Mario, and Dr. Mario, but fans will be reassured that Nintendo appears to be making some minor improvements.

