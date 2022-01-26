The issue of arms supplies to Ukraine must be resolved within the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO). This was announced on Wednesday, January 26, at a press conference by Vice-Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of Germany Robert Habek.

“The coalition agreement firmly states the need to re-formulate and regulate the law on arms exports. And we will do it <...> And then the law will decide which supplies should continue to be approved, ”Khabek said.

On January 21, it became known that the German authorities did not allow their NATO ally Estonia to supply Ukraine with those weapons that are of German origin. A day later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Germany should stop undermining the unity of the West in relation to the Russian Federation.

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that the German government does not support the export of weapons from Germany to Ukraine. He pointed out that Berlin is “very actively” working to achieve a de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine.

On January 23, Kuleba said that the country’s authorities were disappointed by the refusal of the German authorities to supply weapons to Kiev, adding that Ukrainians would remember this for decades.

Prior to this, the Ambassador of Germany, Anka Feldhusen, was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. According to the press service of the department, this is due to the position of the German government on the failure to provide defense weapons to Kiev.

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow has no intentions to attack Ukraine and cannot be.

On January 15, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland announced that Washington had prepared 18 different scenarios of restrictive measures in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the details of which she refused to disclose. In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia does not show military escalation against Ukraine.

Also, the official representative of the Kremlin, said that there are a lot of rumors and unreliable data around the situation in Ukraine and the allegedly planned attack by Russia, which are “information hysteria.” Peskov clarified that the tension is growing not because of Russia, but because of the actions of the United States and NATO, as well as the information they disseminate.