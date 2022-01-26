The project seeks to improve the position of the United States with respect to China and strengthen its supply chains, two problems that could worsen with the appearance of new outbreaks of Covid-19.

A race for leadership. On Tuesday, January 25, the United States Lower House presented a bill that seeks to position that country against China in the production of chips or semiconductors, essential for the automobile industry, among others.

The proposal aims to generate an investment of 52,000 million dollars to subsidize the national production of these chips, used for military and civilian production and which are facing a global shortage as a result of the pandemic.

President Joe Biden assured that the initiative “will strengthen supply chains and revitalize the innovation engine of the American economy” to “win the competition with China and the rest of the world for decades.”

In 2021, the Senate passed a bill similar to the one introduced this week. Only approval remains for Biden to sign the legislation and it goes into effect.

The project whose name is “America competes”, includes a public investment of 45,000 million dollars to improve supply chains at the national level and avoid shortages of goods considered “critical”.

Each vehicle needs on average more than 1,000 semiconductors for its operation. © France 24

“These proposals will help bring manufacturing jobs back to America, and are focused on solving supply chain bottlenecks like semiconductors, which have driven higher prices for the middle class,” Biden said in a statement. a statement.

The initiative contemplates investments in research, commercial and climate measures, such as 3,000 million dollars to incentivize the construction of manufacturing capacity with solar energy.

How did the global chip shortage come about?

The microchip shortage began when several manufacturers stopped taking orders with the pandemic shutdowns or moved to making other products aimed at the growing demand in electronics. During the economic reopening of 2021, production was reopened with excessive demand to which manufacturers are still unable to respond.

The lack of microchips will continue until 2022, according to Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce of the United States. The official described as “alarming” the lack of chips in the country, which would cause the closure of factories in the event of a rebound in Covid-19 cases.

According to the National Association of Automobile Dealers, chip shortages reduced inventory by 59% in December compared to a year earlier in the United States.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, assured that she will propose a project of legislation for the regulation of microchips at the beginning of February. “Most of the supplies come from a handful of producers outside Europe. It is a dependency and an uncertainty that we cannot afford,” he said during his speech at the World Economic Forum.

with EFE