Doha (Reuters)

Germany suffered a shocking and resounding 2-1 defeat against Japan in the opening match of the two teams in Group E at the FIFA World Cup today, Wednesday.

Germany took the lead with Ilkay Gendogan’s goal from a penalty kick in the 33rd minute, but Ritsu Doan equalized for the Asian team in the 75th minute, before Takuma Asano scored a wonderful goal seven minutes before the end, when he received a long pass and fired a powerful shot into the roof of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.