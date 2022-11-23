Germany’s match had started well, in their first outing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where they faced Japan. The German players, at the time of the ritual photo, had themselves immortalized with their hand over their mouth, a clear sign of protest against Fifa which had threatened to admonish the captains who would wear the OneLove rainbow armband. On the pitch, things went less well, as Japan surprisingly won from behind 2-1. After Argentina, another big cue, the first in this World Cup.

And to think that in the first half Flick’s men had deserved to score and could have closed it prematurely. The goal of the advantage comes shortly after the half hour with Gungogan from a penalty. The Germans collect endless chances, but fail to materialize. At the end of the first half Havertz scores the 2-0, but the position of the Chelsea attacker on the tap-in is irregular and the goal is disallowed.

In the second half, the Germans were still very close to doubling their lead with Gnabry chipping the crossbar. At game time Gundogan hit the post. The 2-0 seems in the air, but it doesn’t arrive. Germany doesn’t close it and Japan begins to believe in it and to grow. In the 76th minute the Asians find the equal goal with Doan, good at capitalizing on a rejection by Neuer. In the final the incredible comeback. In the 83rd minute a great goal by Asano overturns Germany: a splendid hook from a long ball and a powerful shot that surprises Neuer from a tight angle. In the next round the Germans will have to deal with Spain.