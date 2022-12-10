Germany | Hostage situation in the center of Dresden, one dead

The center of Dresden is currently closed due to a police operation.

in Germany In the city of Dresden, there is a large-scale police operation and possibly a hostage situation, according to the German media Bild and Der Spiegel. According to Bild, at least one person would have died.

The police operation began on Saturday morning in the center of Dresden. According to the German newspaper Bild, a 40-year-old armed German man attacked the local Radio Dresden radio station in the morning, where the suspect fired shots. According to Bild, none of the radio employees were injured.

According to the media, the attacker continued his journey from the radio station to the shopping center, where a hostage situation is currently taking place.

According to the police, the entire center of Dresden is currently closed due to a police operation. The police are asking residents to avoid the city center on their Twitter account.