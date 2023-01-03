The German government announced in Berlin today, Tuesday, in response to a request for a briefing from the parliamentary bloc of the right-wing “Alternative for Germany” party, that it has committed to purchasing a total of about 375 million doses of the Corona virus vaccine developed by the German company “BioNTech” in cooperation with the “BioNTech” company. American Pfizer. According to the response, Germany was contractually obligated to purchase about 283 million doses as of November 30, 2022, in addition to an obligation to purchase an “other” 92.4 million doses. The government did not release data on the price based on the principle of commercial secrecy.

According to data from the German Ministry of Health, “BioNTech/Pfizer” had supplied about 163 million doses by the end of last year, and Germany had received nearly 60 million additional doses from other manufacturers such as “Moderna”. According to the data, more than 85% of these doses have been used, which means that about 32 million doses remain. The average number of vaccinations against Corona in Germany is about 7,000 doses per day. The government said it was working to eliminate or reduce redundant deliveries. The Health Ministry said last month that it was in negotiations to cancel or reduce additional applications for 2023 and 2024 submitted through the European Commission.