German Foreign Minister, co-chair of the Soyuz-90 / Greens party, Annalena Berbock, said that the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 cannot be approved at the moment. In an interview with the ZDF TV channel, she told, what is the reason for this limitation.

Inability to approve

Foreign Minister Berbock explained that the new ruling coalition in Germany has agreed that projects like Nord Stream 2 must comply with European energy legislation. She noted that in the process of certification of the gas pipeline, the leading role is given to the norms of the European Union (EU). Berbock refused to support the project due to non-compliance with the specified norms.

And this means that in the current state, this gas pipeline cannot be approved. Annalena Berbock Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany

Disadvantages of a gas pipeline

According to the head of the German Foreign Office, the pipeline “still does not meet the requirements of European legislation.” She also added that “security issues remain open.” At the same time, Berbock did not disclose exactly what parameters the project does not meet EU requirements.

Dead end

On December 12, political columnist Johannes Leuthoser wrote in an article for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that Berbock was stumped by her position on Nord Stream 2. As a representative of the Green Party, the minister opposed the implementation of the project.

“As a representative of the coalition, she had to agree that the SPD would not be ready to abandon the gas pipeline, the construction of which has already been completed,” Leitoiser said.

Blocking capability

On December 10, the Financial Times reported, citing its informants, that the administration of the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, could stop Nord Stream 2. This will happen in the event of a military invasion of Ukraine by Russia. At the same time, it was noted that, in general, the administration of the new chancellor supports the launch of the gas pipeline.

However, on December 12, Germany abandoned its promise to Washington to block the gas pipeline. The reason for this is the aggravated situation in Ukraine. In Germany, they explained that the launch of the project now depends on the decision of the regulators, so the Scholz administration does not have the tools to influence this procedure.

Certification

On November 16, Germany suspended the pipeline certification process, as the operator of the Nord Stream 2 AG project plans to establish a subsidiary in Germany to transfer assets to it and manage the project in the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry ruled out the launch of Nord Stream 2 before spring. After the German regulator evaluates the gas pipeline, this opinion will be sent to the European Commission.

2months the minimum will be the certification of “Nord Stream-2”

The representative of the Ministry of Economy of the Federal Republic of Germany Nina-Marie Güttler stressed that Nord Stream 2 will not be launched until certification. However, she ignored the question of whether the country’s authorities are going to postpone the start of the project due to the situation in eastern Ukraine.