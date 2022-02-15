The German authorities confirmed this Tuesday more than 150,000 cases and 200 deaths from coronavirus, with which the country exceeds the thresholds of 12.5 million infections and 120,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute, the government entity for the control of infectious diseases, reported through its website that during the last 24 hours 159,217 positives and 243 deaths have been detected, which places the totals at 12,580,343 and 120,220, respectively.

The agency also highlighted that the accumulated incidence rate during the last week is 1,437.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, close to the maximum of last week, with 1,195,380 cases detected during the last seven days.

The Robert Koch Institute indicated that there are currently about 3,471,000 active cases and has estimated the number of people recovered from covid-19 at about 8,989,100, including around 150,300 medical discharges during the last 24 hours.

In this context, the German federal authorities are studying the possibility of withdrawing most of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic in March. Under a plan that is being debated, the withdrawal date would be March 20.

This plan has the agreement of the 16 leaders at the federal level and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and from then on only some measures will be maintained to prevent transmission. The federal states have the last word regarding the implementation of restrictions.