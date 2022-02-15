“I stopped working because of retinitis pigmentosa. I did not accept this condition, I was afraid of myself and others. After years, I started talking about the disease, doing it helped me find serenity, it was and is therapeutic. I therefore believe that a campaign like #TheRAREside can serve precisely this purpose, to give people the opportunity to speak to themselves and to others “. She said itactor Totò Cascio, speaking at the presentation of the second edition of the social talk TheRareside – Stories on the edge of rarity, conceived by the Observatory for rare diseases in view of the world day of rare diseases, which is celebrated on 28 February. During the virtual press conference to launch the Omar campaign – which has the patronage of Ferpi, Alleanza rare diseases, Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital, Uildm and Uno Sguardo Raro – Rare Disease International Film Festival – a space was dedicated to cinematographic language, one of the most powerful tools for creating the collective imagination and in recent years increasingly of impact in the field of rare diseases, as demonstrated also by the films selected by A rare look-Rdiff, the international film festival on rare diseases.

Totò Cascio is the protagonist of “With open eyes”, a short film produced by Rai Cinema and Movimento Film for the Telethon Foundation (also available on Raiplay from 12 December), directed by Mauro Mancini. The protagonist of this film is above all the life experience of Totò, an actor known for having interpreted in 1988 the child of Giuseppe Tornatore’s Nuovo Cinema Paradiso: Totò, in fact, has retinitis pigmentosa, a rare form of hereditary blindness.

“Once again – he explains – I am the character of a film, but this time in another light: that of Totò no longer a child fond of cinema, but of Totò who is facing his illness. And there is no room for fiction. So, to get out of the labyrinth of fear that inevitably takes place when there is a pathology involved, there is only one solution: to talk about it “.

The short film, Cascio says, “was a long path of acceptance, of awareness. At the beginning – he remembers – I struggled a lot, lived through difficult years. I stopped working, I made excuses with reporters. I was afraid of myself, I was hiding from myself. Then, after hitting rock bottom, I realized it wasn’t the end. I asked for help and left, I took my life in hand, I wanted to return. When Telethon together with Rai Cinema proposed this project to me, I was ready. In the end, I can say that asking for help is not weakness. Indeed, it is the noblest form of courage “.