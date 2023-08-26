Mlife doesn’t always get what you want most, even if you’ve done everything to get it. For Mats Grambusch, a small dream came true with this European Hockey Championship in his native town of Mönchengladbach. He once started playing hockey less than two kilometers away as the crow flies at Gladbacher HTC.

In 2006 at the men’s world championships, the first major event in the hockey park, he had been there as a walk-in child. Five years later, shortly before the European Championships, he made his debut for the national team, but was then not called up for the tournament in Mönchengladbach. He is now the captain of the national team and led them to the World Cup title in India in January. And of course, more than anything else, he had wanted to be in the final again here, in his hometown.

Can India’s good fortune, as Germany won the quarter-finals and final in penalty shootouts, ease their Friday night woes? Certainly not at first, because Mats Grambusch of all people failed as the tenth and last shooter. Germany had lost the penalty shootout 4:5 against England, the world champion is “only” playing for third place this Sunday (12.30 p.m., live on www.sportstudio.de), but is in good company. With Olympic champions Belgium, the other group winners failed in the first semi-final against the Netherlands 2:3.

By no means a disgrace

“It broke my heart to award this penalty in my hometown of all places, it hurts a lot,” he said with a fixed look. This end is by no means a disgrace or a step backwards – nothing separates the top four in Europe in terms of performance, only the playing styles are different. A lot depends on the form on the day, on the exploitation of chances in the penalty corners.

“In terms of attitude, passion and defensive behavior, we showed and gave everything, but offensively there was a problem here,” said Grambusch – an analysis that coincided with André Henning’s judgment. The national coach has to clear his players’ minds before the game for third place this Sunday, and Grambusch will again play a central role in this project. “He’s a great captain, the kind of leader you want him to be and just a great person,” says Henning.







After Grambusch’s missed shot, it was initially quiet in the hockey park, which was sold out with 9,500 spectators, but then the audience showed a keen sense of the sadness of their team. The encouraging applause was good and hurt at the same time, said Grambusch, but his team is also a team that you can “support well”. “We are very passionate and absolutely down-to-earth, we take our time for everything and everyone and still give it our all on the pitch. And what we put out, we get back.”

Half an hour later, the clock showed 11:40 p.m., the captain was still standing by the gang, signing autographs and having his picture taken with the fans, even though he probably would have liked to be alone with himself and his grief long ago. At the end he waved again, sighed and went towards the cabin. On the way there was one last little fan waiting with a jersey, and of course he stopped there again.