Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Sunday August 27, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo:

Dear Aries, the weekend you are experiencing will be dedicated to redemption. If your relationship is conflictual with a person who is far away, this will surely be a period of important choices and great intolerance. Some of you will be undecided between two stories and will find yourself having to make an important choice. Similar speech also at work where a decision must be made.

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 27 August 2023), you could start a new work project. Those who have made requests in the past will receive substantial aid and will be able to move forward in the best possible way. Possible solutions (in some cases unexpected) to solve problems that have recently arisen.

Dear Gemini, Yours is an interesting weekend. Anyone who lives a love and wants to confirm it, absolutely must meet the person they love this weekend. Furthermore, in this period there could be the possibility of reviving a love story.

Dear Cancers, those who have closed themselves excessively will be able to speak and freely express even their moments of insecurity. If you closed a story in June, there are still good foundations and this weekend at the end of August you could recover.

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 27 August 2023), you don’t have much patience: in relationships with others or in love and friendship, you may have some doubts, but tomorrow you will be able to recover all ground lost. You will have to understand if you really love a person or not.

Dear Virgos, tomorrow (Sunday 25 August) it will be preferable not to deal with thorny topics or those relating to the family. Some of you will be happy to travel or become the protagonist of productive activities. This is an interesting moment to evaluate some situations to be carried forward also on the working level.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: you could start a new work project.

