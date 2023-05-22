The actress Caroline Cawen He maintained a successful career in the artistic medium during his time on television. After being introduced as an official member of “JB on ATV,” her name immediately rose to fame. However, she later caused astonishment among her followers by announcing that she was withdrawing from the comedy show because she had other plans in mind. In the following note we tell you more about the life of the popular ‘Churro Crudo’ and what she is currently working on.

Who is Coralin Cawen?

Carolain Cawen made a name for herself in the media for being part of the humorous show “JB on ATVs”. However, his beginnings as a public figure occurred after entering the Latina reality show “Bienvenida la tarde”.

Although many remember her for her career on television, not everyone knows that the model is an entrepreneur and owns a small women’s clothing brand. In addition, He has a professional profile, since he studied Business Administration.

In addition to her talent for comedy, the well-known ‘Churro Crudo’ has also served as a model in various fashion campaigns. Although she has spent much of her life in Lima, the young woman is a native of Chiclayo, like many other figures in the Peruvian entertainment industry.

Carolain Cawen – Know all about the “JB on ATV” comedic actress. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Carolain Cawen

What does Carolain Cawen do now?

When he was at the peak of his career, Coraline Cawen announced his retirement from “JB en ATV”, because he wanted to focus on projects far from the media field. Later, he revealed that he was going to dedicate himself to the world of streaming. To date, he has more than 13,000 subscribers and constantly conducts live broadcasts to chat with his fans.

“I’m CAROLAIN, I like to see everyone smile, even if I don’t like them, I hate lies, and I think we all have a soft side. I’m a Scorpio and I go all or nothing. May God multiply all you wish for me “, is the description with which he presents himself in his profile.