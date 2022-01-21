The Prime Minister of the Federal State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, announced the need for urgent certification of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. She made such a proposal at the reception of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, informs Zeit.

Urgent launch

The head of the German region supported the early launch of Nord Stream 2 and called on Berlin to focus on “critical dialogue and economic cooperation with Russia.”

I firmly believe that Germany urgently needs this pipeline across the Baltic Sea Manuela Schwesig Prime Minister of the Federal State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock also expressed a similar opinion. During a dialogue with Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov, she acknowledged her interest in Russian fuel, although the diplomat had previously sought to turn the project into “a ruin at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.”

Transition to green energy

Schwesig added that Russian gas supplies will help Germany move towards renewable energy. The head of the Eastern Committee of the German economy, Oliver Hermes, called the prime minister of the region “a rock under the blows of the waves.” In his opinion, this is how Schwesig defended her opinion during the debate with colleagues.

See also Social Democrat Olaf Sholtz takes over as Germany's new Chancellor Gas is needed as a source of energy at least for the transition to renewable energy sources in order to have grounds for abandoning nuclear and coal energy Manuela Schwesig Prime Minister of the Federal State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

At the same time, the candidate of economic sciences, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev stated that Russia’s lack of major gas contracts with the European Union has a beneficial effect on green energy. In his opinion, the support of only this area leads to problems of economic development on a large scale. Other Russian economists have also criticized the West’s approach to green energy.

Sanctions against the pipeline

The launch of the project may be hindered by the restrictions that the West warns about. On January 20, Jim Banks, a Republican from the US House of Representatives, presented a new draft of restrictions against Russia. The sanctions list includes President Vladimir Putin, a number of high-ranking officials, journalists, businessmen and the Nord Stream 2 project.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken considers the pipeline a lever of pressure on Germany and the United States. He explains his position by the lack of gas in the pipes. Until the project is launched, it is an instrument of influence, Blinken emphasized.

The situation in Ukraine

The launch of the gas pipeline also depends on the situation in Ukraine. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced the incompatibility of the launch of Nord Stream 2 with Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine. In her opinion, freezing the project is a good development.

US President Joe Biden also warned of the consequences of the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, in the event of an invasion of the republic, Russia “will pay a high price.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally urged U.S. senators to immediately impose sanctions on the pipeline to prevent “Russian aggression.”

Project certification

On September 10, 2021, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, announced the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2. By mid-October, the project was ready for launch, but the start date for its operation will be determined by an “independent regulator” – the Federal Grid Agency. The Nord Stream 2 certification procedure will take several months. Ukraine has expressed its desire to take part in this process.