The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Friday, January 21, called the resolution of the European Parliament (EP) on the situation with protests in the country biased and based on biased conclusions.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan declares that the adopted resolution of the European Parliament on the situation in our country is biased and based on biased conclusions and data,” says in the message.

The document notes that the lack of an objective assessment of the tragic events in Kazakhstan is a matter of concern.

The department added that they consider it unacceptable to accept such documents before the results of the official investigation launched by the Kazakh authorities are announced.

On the eve of the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the imposition of sanctions against Kazakhstan for the reaction of the authorities to the riots in the country.

In particular, according to the resolution, the authorities responded to the protests with “disproportionate violence.”

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan due to rising prices for liquefied gas. In some cities, the rallies turned into riots. The situation escalated in the country’s largest city, Alma-Ata. Radical rioters broke into the administration building, set fire to the prosecutor’s office, the office of the ruling party and seized the presidential residence.

The administration of the head of state noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles. The commandant’s office of the city said that the brutal actions of the attackers testify to the terrorist and extremist nature of the gangs.

For help in overcoming the terrorist threat, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia. After that, peacekeepers of the organization were sent to the republic, who took under protection a number of strategic objects. On January 12, the operation was completed. According to the head of state, the presence of CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan made it possible to stabilize the situation in the country.

On January 18, State Secretary of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin said that radicals and terrorist groups took advantage of the situation in the republic. He clarified that specific instructions and instructions were distributed through the chats of one of the extremist organizations.