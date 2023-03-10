Germany | At least six people died in a shooting incident in Hamburg, the perpetrators fled the scene

In addition, several people have been injured.
At least six people have been killed and several injured in a shooting incident in the Alsterdorf district of Hamburg in northern Germany on Thursday evening.
According to the police, the situation is serious. According to the rescue service, the perpetrators have fled the scene, but the victims are being treated by a doctor. They tell about it Berliner Zeitung and Reuters news agency.
The news is updated.
#Germany #people #died #shooting #incident #Hamburg #perpetrators #fled #scene
Leave a Reply