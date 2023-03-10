RBC: business ombudsman Titov proposed to decriminalize the article of the Criminal Code on cartel conspiracies

Commissioner for Human Rights Boris Titov proposed to partially decriminalize the article of the Criminal Code that punishes the restriction of competition (Article 178 of the Criminal Code). About this on Friday, March 10, writes RBC.

The Business Ombudsman proposed to supplement the proposals of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) on the decriminalization of criminal economic articles. “We propose to partially decriminalize Article 178 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (restriction of competition), namely, to separate cartels in commodity markets from bid rigging and to remove cartels in commodity markets from criminal liability,” Titov said.

In his opinion, criminal punishment for this type of offense is excessive. He believes that cartels in commodity markets can and should be suppressed solely by economic sanctions.

Titov noted that the courts and the antimonopoly authority arbitrarily interpret the concept of income for the application of Article 178 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In this regard, he proposed to supplement it with a note, according to which, “”income is recognized as excess income received by a person participating in the illegal actions provided for in this article, defined as the difference between the income that was received as a result of illegal actions and the income that would have been formed without taking into account the illegal actions provided for by this article.

Earlier, the RSPP proposed a set of measures to reduce criminal and administrative pressure on businesses. Among them is the abolition of criminal liability under ten economic articles.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a message to the Federal Assembly, proposed decriminalizing a number of norms of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the economic elements of crimes. The head of state also proposed to stimulate economic growth by decriminalizing economic crimes.