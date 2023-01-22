German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of senior government officials in Paris that assistance to Ukraine during its war with Russia will focus on specific sectors, including the military and economic ones.

On the occasion of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the “Elysée Treaty” (the friendship treaty between Germany and France), the German Chancellor said that his country and France “will continue to provide all kinds of support that Ukraine needs.”

Schulz added that the two neighboring countries, which constitute the European “lever”, “are determined to do this (provide all kinds of support to Ukraine), as two European countries, in order to defend peace in Europe.”

For his part, the French President spoke of “unrelenting support, in all fields”, for the Ukrainian people, stressing that the unity of the position between Berlin and Paris has never been shaken since last February, that is, since the launch of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.