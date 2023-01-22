Mexico. – After it was speculated that Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto had ended their romantic relationship, the couple of lovebirds, before rumors of a separation, They were caught on a romantic date that they had on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea.

The photo where the actress Irina Baeva and the soap opera star Gabriel Soto appear was published by the Mexican journalist Alex Kaffie on his official Instagram account where they were captured by a chef who served them helpfully in a romantic date on a yacht by the beach from Punta Maroma in Quintana Roo.

The couple was accompanied by the youngest daughter of the 47-year-old actor, the fruit of the love he had with the actress Geraldine Bazán, whom he cheated on with the actress from Russia. From what everything seems to indicate that after 5 months where they had a crisis in their relationship, the rumors of separation and the alleged relationship of Gabriel Soto with Sara Corrales, the couple is trying to start 2023 with a new opportunity.

Likewise, the 30-year-old actress, through her official Instagram account, in the last few hours has been sharing photographs of the “Punta Maroma Beach” from a yacht and from the Hotel Grand Velas Riviera Maya. On the other hand, the protagonist of “My way is to love you”, recently shared a publication next to his eldest daughter enjoying the holidays in the same location as Irina Baeva’s, however, both have not shared any photos together.

“We don’t have to prove anything to anyone as a couple and if people think they’re fine, that’s fine and if they think completely differently, they also have the right to do so,” said the Mexican actress in interviews where she was questioned about the alleged rumors of separation with Gabriel Soto, however, the Russian-born actress at all times denied the whispers of a “rupture”.

Irina Baeva in past interviews assured that the only reason they broke up for months with the leading man of soap operas it was because she was traveling in New York studying acting courses for two weeks and in another two weeks he went to Qatar, while Gabriel Soto was in the recordings of the telenovela, “Mi camino es Amarte”.