WInternal weather finally arrived in Germany on the third weekend in Advent. “In the meantime, Father Frost has also struck in the previously frost-free regions and the first frosty days have been registered,” said meteorologist Marcus Beyer from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach.

On Saturday it snows mainly in the foothills of the Alps. The meteorologists expect a snow cover of 1 to 5 centimeters by the evening.

By Sunday morning, up to 10 centimeters should fall in areas close to the Alps, and even up to 20 centimeters in traffic jams. “It’s not unusual at this time of year,” said Beyer. Snowfalls are less heavy in the rest of the country.

It should snow a little, especially in East Hesse, in southern Brandenburg and in Saxony. The temperatures are at a maximum of minus 3 and 0 degrees. Up to 2 degrees are only expected in the west and northwest.





On Sunday it is often overcast, light snowfalls are expected in the low mountain ranges and in the south-east. There may be light precipitation in the east, which intensifies in the evening.

The week starts with nice weather that lasts until Tuesday. Temperatures remain below zero. “There are only slight plus degrees along the Rhine and on the coasts,” said Beyer.

The meteorologists are looking forward to Wednesday with excitement. The wintry weather is expected to reach a peak in the middle of the week. A strong low is moving from France to Germany, which brings heavy snowfalls with it. It was initially unclear which regions were affected.

In any case, this month is unusually frosty, said Beyer. “December has so far been significantly colder than the long-term average and the first memories of the very snowy and cold December 2010 are slowly coming to mind.”