Looking forward to the third season of the anime, coming ad April 2023the adventures of Tanjiro and companions return to the big screen after The Mugen Train with a new product! This bears the name of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba towards the village of katana smithsand according to the official description will contain episodes 10 and 11 of the second season Entertainment District Arcplus the first episode of the third season To the village of katana smithsall in 4k and with remixed music.

Its debut in Japan is set for February 3, 2023and after this date will make its grand arrival in 80 countries including Italy. Unfortunately at the moment it is not possible to know the official date, so we will have to wait for more information!

Meanwhile, you can find the complete press release below!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Towards the village of katana smiths The new Demon Slayer film coming soon to the cinema with Crunchyroll! Crunchyroll is proud to announce the theatrical release of the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba towards the village of katana smiths. This new film will contain episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District Arcpraised by all for its breathtaking action scenes and heartbreaking storyline, and the first episode of the next arc, To the village of katana smiths. For this occasion, the episodes have been converted into 4k and the music completely remixed to make the experience in front of the big screen unique! After Japanese screening of February 3, 2023 the film will be received in more than 80 countries for an outstanding World Tour. We are waiting for updates for the official Italian release date! ABOUT DEMON SLAYER

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a manga created by Koyoharu Gotoge, consisting of 23 volumes that have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide to date. The manga is published under SHUEISHA’s JUMP COMICS and the anime is produced by studio ufotable.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was slaughtered by demons, joins the Demon Slaying Squad with the goal of turning his younger sister Nezuko back to human after being transformed into a demon. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series started in April 2019 with the first arc ‘Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc’. In October 2020, the animated film ‘Mugen Train’ was released while the anime series arcs ‘Mugen Train Arc’ and ‘Entertainment District Arc’ aired and streamed between 2021 and 2022. Following the World Tour of the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the village of katana smiths- in February 2023, the TV anime adaptation of ‘Village of katana smiths’ arc is expected to start in April 2023 in Japan. STAFF

Original Story : Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA)

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Character Design/Chief Animation Director : Akira Matsushima

Screenplay : ufotable

Sub Character Design : Miyuki Sato,Yoko Kajiyama, Mika Kikuchi

Prop Design : Masaharu Koyama

Artistic director : Koji Eto

Director of photography : Yuichi Terao

3D Director : Kazuki Nishiwaki

Color setting : Yuko Omae

Editing : Manabu Kamino

Music : Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Production: ufotable COPYRIGHT

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Source: Crunchyroll