The democracy of the world's leading power has gone through low hours in recent years. After Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in November 2020, the assault on the Capitol by the Republican's supporters on January 6, 2021, tested the United States democratic system like never before since, probably, the Civil war. In the past three years, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over any election in the country, fueled by the former president's permanent lies about the results in 2020. Now, with less than a year to go until the next presidential elections, EL PAÍS launches its new newsletter Heading to the White House to keep the radar on what promises to be a key vote for the future of the country, and by extension for the rest of the world as well. Readers who wish to do so can sign up for the newsletter at this link.

In this newsletter biweekly, the team at EL PAÍS USA, the English edition of the newspaper, will do everything possible to reflect the state of the campaign ahead of the decisive appointment on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The primaries officially begin on January 15, with the Iowa Republican caucus.

The elections occur against the background of the four indictments and eventual trials of the former president and now leading candidate among the Republicans, Donald Trump, for accounting falsification, illegitimate possession of classified material and attempts to annul the 2020 elections at the national and state level. from Georgia. As if that were not enough, the Supreme Court will have to rule in the coming months on the very qualification of the former president to run for office, after Colorado and Maine have disqualified him from their primaries, citing the third section of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which establishes that a person who has participated in an insurrection cannot stand for election. From any point of view, the panorama is unprecedented.

The bulletin will address the main events of each week on the campaign trail or the possible impacts of developments in Trump's judicial processes, attempting to offer an image of the country's political climate at all times. The special coverage of our correspondents in the United States will be shared, and sometimes they will also take the floor to tell you in first person what they will find on the ground. Subscribe and stay up to date on what will undoubtedly be an unprecedented campaign.