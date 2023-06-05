A 60-year-old man from the Netherlands was killed in a collision in Germany on Monday morning. He was in a traffic jam near Bremen with his camper. A truck driver saw the congestion too late and drove into the stationary vehicles.

A 60-year-old woman from the Netherlands, who was sitting next to the driver of the camper, was seriously injured, according to the German police. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance and is in critical condition.

The accident happened near Wildeshausen, between Bremen and Osnabrück. There is road work going on. The truck driver, a 41-year-old German, collided with the traffic jam without braking. The two Dutchmen became trapped in the camper and were removed from the vehicle by emergency services. The driver was already deceased.

The highway was closed for several hours after the accident by police and firefighters.

