The constitutional lawyer and political analyst Juan Manuel Charry speaks in the #GuestDelDíaF24 about the scandal that has the Gustavo Petro Administration in the crosshairs of public opinion, a case in which illegal interceptions and abuse of power have been denounced and now questions the transparency of the financing of the current president’s campaign, the first leftist in the history of the country. Is the Colombian government in a legitimacy crisis? What consequences can it have for governability and the reforms underway?