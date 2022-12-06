Professor of Constitutional Law at the UMU
«The Magna Carta could be reformed with political will, but we have two blocks infected by the populist virus»
Today marks the 44th anniversary of the referendum approval of the Constitution and, although one might think that the democratic quality of the country is much better than in 1978, it turns out that the opposite is happening. This is how they see it, at least in the Chair of Good Governance and Public Integrity of the University of Murcia and the Fundación Hay Derecho, which has
#Germán #Teruel #major #parties #act #manifest #disloyalty #Constitution
Leave a Reply