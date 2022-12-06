The president-elect of brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva congratulated this Monday the players of the brazilian national team by 4-1 win they got about South Korea in round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFA and he said he was encouraged by the possibility of the sixth world title for the country.

“Towards the sixth title, Brazil. Congratulations to our players,” said the progressive leader in a message he posted on his Twitter account. Twitter after the victory that classified the Canarinha a quarter finals of Qatar World Cup 2022in which it will be measured on Friday at Croatia.

“Encouraged with the result? Congratulations to our players,” added the leader of the leftist workers party (PT), a well-known soccer fan, in a message on his Instagram account, in which he posted a photo of himself wearing the green and yellow Canarinha shirt.

With a win in his best display so far in Qatar that convinced and encouraged the fans, Brazilthe only country that has participated in all the editions of the tournament so far, guaranteed a place among the eight best in the world Cup for the eighth time in a row.