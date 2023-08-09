Berlin (dpa)

German tennis legend Boris Becker said that the English Premier League is far superior to the German Bundesliga.

“Sorry for the Bundesliga, the best and most exciting league is the English Premier League,” said Becker, 55, a football fan, on the sidelines of a media event in Munich, noting that English clubs are “in a different category” with regard to investment opportunities.

The new season of the English Premier League begins on Friday evening, and Boris Becker has shown special interest in the Liverpool team, which is coached by German coach Jurgen Klopp.

“The team lost its midfield with the departure of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi League,” Becker said.

He added that the team must find appropriate alternative solutions, hoping that Klopp will continue his good work.

Becker expected that the English Premier League would witness a strong struggle for the title, and confirmed that he is a fan of Pep Guardiola, the former coach of Bayern Munich, and the current coach of Manchester City.

“His method motivates and inspires the team every time, and his choices regarding the inclusion of players impress me,” Becker said about Guardiola, who led Manchester City to the Champions League title.

Becker expected that Arsenal, which included German international Kai Havertz, would enter the title struggle strongly.