German retail sales suffer unexpected drop of 1.9% in February compared to January

Retail sales in Germany fell 1.9% in February compared to January, according to data published this Thursday, the 28th, by Destatis, as the country's statistics office is known. The result frustrated the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted an increase of 0.4% in the period. In the annual comparison, sales in the German retail sector contracted by 2.7% in February. In this case, the FactSet consensus was for a smaller drop of 1.4%.



