THE Radio MEC presents a special program to honor the centenary of the 1922 Modern Art Week. Starting this Sunday (13) – exactly 100 years after the event began – several attractions highlight the movement that contributed to important transformations in national culture.

The public broadcaster airs unpublished content during the grid and premieres a playlist theme on Spotify. “THE Radio MEC it has an educational role of public and repertoire formation. Songs and information about dates and events like this help to listen”, says the manager of Radio MECThiago Regotto.

To recall the event’s contribution to Brazilian arts, the Radio MEC premieres the original series 2022: 100 years of the Modern Art Week this Sunday (13), at 20 pm. The program can also be followed on the channel’s profile on Spotify, which will make all editions available.

Follow the playlist:

With five 55-minute episodes, the special airs from Monday (14) to Friday (18), at 11 pm. The content mixes thematic musical repertoire, interviews and historical information. The program is produced by Carol Barreto, coordinated by Adriana Ribeiro and presented by Alessandra Lago.

The unprecedented series provides an overview of the Brazilian art scene in the 1920s and rescues the advent of modernism in Brazil. The production of Radio MEC also highlights the influence of the Modern Art Week and its developments in the most varied cultural fields such as literature, poetry, painting, music and sculpture.

The program addresses the origins of the movement and deepens perspectives on the holding of meetings held in 1922. The attraction also explains the repercussion of the initiative and points out the consequences that formed new paths for the country’s culture in subsequent decades. It reveals how the event served as a stimulus for the promotion of a genuinely national art.

“The Semana de 22 had a significant influence on classical Brazilian production from Villa-Lobos to current artists. The program brings reflections on the topic. It is the role of the public media”, defends Regotto about the novelty that comes on the air by the broadcaster managed by Brazil Communication Company (EBC).

Playlist and Interprograms

In addition to the original series 2022: 100 years of the Modern Art Weeka Radio MEC prepares other thematic content for your special grid. The station features interprograms and modernist compositions that emerged in the wake of the 1922 movement.

Throughout the week, the programetes will be broadcast hourly by the station along with classics that marked the season. These musical works are in a segmented playlist that will be posted along with the podcast of the original series in the profile of Radio MEC on Spotify from Tuesday (14).

The musical selection curated by the station’s team includes national and foreign artists. The repertoire includes compositions by Heitor Villa-Lobos, the Russian Stravinsky and the French Claude Debussy and Erik Satie.

Among the highlights, the playlist includes Prélude à l’après-midi d’un Faunea symphonic poem by Debussy, the starting point of modern music for some specialists; Gymnopedias 1by Satie, a work that inspired icons such as the French Maurice Ravel; The Rite of Spring, by Stravinsky, another musical reference of the 20th century; and several notable productions by Villa-Lobos.

The interprograms, on the other hand, bring relevant aspects about the main personalities of the movement. The short-term contents reveal that the innovation proposal of the Semana de 22 was not restricted to an isolated date in February of that year and reverberated for the following generations.

The programetes deepen the work of renowned names such as the writers Mário de Andrade, Oswald de Andrade, Graça Aranha, Manuel Bandeira and Menotti Del Picchia, the painters Di Cavalcanti, Anita Malfatti and Tarsila do Amaral and the pianist Guiomar Novaes, in addition to Paulo Prado , sponsor of the event.

Considered a landmark in the national cultural scene, the Week of Modern Art of 1922 contributed to the intellectual, literary and artistic development of the country. Personalities from the most diverse segments participated in the event between February 13 and 17, 1922, at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo.

The movement made history by revealing new ideas and artistic concepts. The initiative represented a true renewal of language, through aesthetic freedom with the development of new forms of expression and encouraging the search for experimentation.

Some of the milestones of the Semana de 22 were manifested by the recitation of poetry, musical concerts and presentation of works of plastic arts on canvas, sculptures and architectural models.

#ComeHear

Special contents can be accessed on the broadcaster’s profiles on social networks and are available to the public wherever and whenever they want to follow along. In addition to listening to the radio waves, the audience can check out the compositions and thematic programs prepared by the MEC to commemorate the 1922 Modern Art Week in multiplatform format as podcast and playlist on Spotify.

Recognized as Brazil’s classical music radio, MEC dedicates 80% of its programming to classical music and reproduces works by Brazilian and international composers of all times. The station also has tracks focused on jazz and Brazilian popular music.

Also listen to the station’s special playlists:

» Schubert Essential

» Music Festival Radio MEC

The public can interact through social networks and WhatsApp. Just send text messages to the number (21) 99710-0537.

Radio MEC on the internet and social networks

site | Instagram | Spotify | YouTube | Facebook | twitter

WhatsApp: (21) 99710-0537

Learn how to tune in Radio MEC

Rio de Janeiro: FM 99.3 MHz and AM 800 kHz

Brasília: FM 87.1 MHz and AM 800 kHz

Radios app EBCavailable for Android and iOS

know more

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Find out which former MasterChef contestants have worked with Erick Jacquin

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat