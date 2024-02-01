On January 19, the Federal Parliament of Germany approved a Law Reformwhich modified the current requirements of the Nationality Law, granting the possibility of more easily accessing German citizenship.

Its modification occurred after a long process that had been followed since August 2023, time when for the first time the new conditions for obtaining citizenship were talked aboutaccording to RIF Trust, a portal specialized in migration through investment in residence and citizenship.

After more than five months of being in dialogue, last January 19 The approval of the Nationality Law Reform was announced.

The bill, presented by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, obtained a result of 382 votes in favor in Parliament and only 23 legislators opposed the project, according to the Bundestag Federal Parliament portal.

That same day, it was also approved that The reform would come into force on April 19, 2024three months after its approval, according to the presidency's bulletin.

People will no longer have to renounce their nationality.

When the law became effective, the following points were established:

1. Firstly, those who are foreign residents in Germany, or those who are thinking of settling there, They will no longer have to renounce their nationality. Taking into account that in the previous law, people who did not belong to European Union countries were forced to renounce their nationality to access German nationality.

The above, because in 2022 around 168,500 people obtained citizenship after having lived there for more than 10 years. “the highest number since 2002 due to the number of Syrians who had arrived in the last decade,” mentioned the American media. Associated Press.

Those who are fathers or mothers will have their families reduced, for some of them, from eight to five years.

2. On the other hand, the reform dictated that those who have foreign nationality and live more than five years legally in Germany they can aspire to nationality, instead of the 8 years that were stipulated until now.

You must bear in mind that this period of time may be reduced to a period of three years if the integration of the applicants is verified.

3. Who are they fathers or mothers family For some of them, the period of residence will be reduced from eight to five years, so that they can access nationality and their children can automatically access it.

What are the exceptions?

They are not required to take a nationality exam, since they only have to demonstrate oral knowledge of the German language

– Nationality will be excluded for those who demonstrate “with their behavior that ignores equal rights between men and women”, as dictated by Parliament.

– If you wish to apply for nationality, must demonstrate that he supports himself and his family without social assistance and basic security (benefit obtained by those who are looking for work); However, keep in mind that sometimes expressions will be presented depending on the case.

– People who are guests and subcontracted workers “are not required to take a nationality test, since they only have to demonstrate oral knowledge of the German language,” according to the Reform of the Nationality Law.

