On the Citizenship Income “Conte says he is ready for civil war, it is not the right language, we should ask if he will call Putin for the civil war as he did for the covid”. Like this Matthew Renziguest of ‘tonight Italy’ on Rete 4.

And on the relationship with the leader of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta and the lack of electoral alliance, Renzi attacks: “Enrico remained at that bell, at the rancor. I even told him that I was willing not to run as a candidate”.

“There is a mayor who is perhaps running for the Pd primaries who came to me a month ago and tells me you did a good result, you from the Third Pole are strong but I can’t give you the second councilor otherwise everyone says he is your friend and I lose the congress”, he said this morning at the presentation of “Il Mostro” in Rome, interviewed by Claudio Cerasa.

“Letta called him from Paris for this: someone was needed to unite the party because he was against Renzi. After that, I’m not talking about the Pd primaries. I just know that whoever is elected will do better than Letta”.