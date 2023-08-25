Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

A 72-year-old disappears without a trace while on vacation in Turkey. Your family is worried, rescue workers started a search. The son-in-law spoke out.

Munich/Alanya – During the school holidays, many families move to sunnier regions. They then spend their holidays by the sea, often in countries such as Italy, Spain or Greece. Turkey is also a popular travel destination, though apparently not all vacationers in the country will be happy. For a family from Germany, a vacation in Turkey has now become a nightmare: the 72-year-old grandmother has disappeared without a trace for days.

German vacationer (72) missing in Turkey – she “left her phone and disappeared from the room”

The trace of the pensioner was lost on August 18th. According to a report by TRT, the Turkish public broadcaster, has Alzheimer’s disease. She spent her vacation with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter in a hotel in Alanya, Turkey. Surveillance cameras at the hotel showed that the elderly woman left the property on her own on Friday (August 18). Since then she has been untraceable.

According to the report, 250 rescue workers have been working for days to find the woman. “We checked into the hotel on the night of August 18th. My wife and I lived in one room, my daughter and mother-in-law in another room,” her son-in-law told the Turkish daily sabah.

The coast of Alanya: A German family is desperately looking for the missing grandmother in the Turkish holiday resort. © Pond5 Images/Imago

However, his daughter did not even notice that her grandmother had left the room. “She removed the hotel bracelet from her arm, left her phone behind and disappeared from the room,” says the distraught son-in-law.

According to him, the pensioner speaks neither English nor Turkish, so she could have problems communicating. The large-scale search for the missing person has so far been unsuccessful. According to the Turkish media, body detection dogs were also used. Whether the 72-year-old is still alive or not is completely open. The emergency services do not want to give up hope, they are currently continuing the search for the elderly lady. Meanwhile, another missing person case of a German in Spain recently ended with a happy ending. (kh)