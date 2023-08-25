What is he playing at in this time Phil Spencer? Interviewed by Xbox On on the Gamescom 2023 showfloor, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming admitted with laughter that he was still quite involved in Vampire Survivors in co-op, but also from Remnant 2 and not only.

As we know, Spencer spent almost 200 hours in two weeks on Vampire Survivors, and despite having unlocked all the game’s achievements, he decided to resume it after the introduction of the cooperative modewhich he is facing together with his wife.

Since she is not an avid gamer, it is clearly a nice twist to spend time together in a different way. However Phil he is also dedicating himself to other thingsas mentioned, starting with Remnant 2, which he defined as a great game, especially with friends.