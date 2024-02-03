Hundreds of farmers opposed to amending taxes on diesel fuel, on Saturday, blocked the roads leading to Frankfurt Airport, the largest in Germany, with their tractors, according to city police.

In the morning, the police in Frankfurt, on the “X” platform, warned of “traffic disturbances around the airport. People heading to the airport are asked to use public transportation.”

At noon, police estimates reported that 400 tractors participated in the demonstration, while the Farmers' Association in the state of Hesse announced about a thousand agricultural vehicles.

Shortly after noon, police noted that “the organizers officially ended the demonstration at the airport and, therefore, all temporary obstacles were lifted.”

A spokeswoman for the Hessen Farmers' Association said the move took place “peacefully.”

This protest is part of a broad mobilization movement of German farmers who oppose agricultural diesel tax reform and want to draw attention to their concerns about their competitiveness.

The spokeswoman indicated that demonstrations were scheduled around the airport while leaving the access paths to the stations open, so that passengers could travel.