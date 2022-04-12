BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s top economic institutes are cutting their 2022 growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy to 2.7% from 4.8% previously, due to the impact of the war in Ukraine, two familiar sources said. with the matter to Reuters on Tuesday.

They are also raising their 2023 growth forecast to 3.1% from a previous estimate of 1.9% announced in October, the sources said.

The five institutes –RWI, in Essen; DIW in Berlin; Ifo in Munich; IfW in Kiel and IWH in Halle – will present their updated forecasts on Wednesday.

(By Rene Wagner)

