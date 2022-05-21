The Red Bull team resisted with one less man and won the first trophy in their history. The mistakes of Günter and Demirovic were decisive

Fatigue and determination. In today’s race but also when Red Bull took control of the club. Leipzig wins the first trophy in their history by beating Freiburg on penalties in the final of the German Cup. He does so after finding himself under half-time (a team at the end of the first half since the 1998 final, when Bayern triumphed in a comeback, did not win the trophy), and drawing outnumbered (Halstenberg sent off). Tedesco’s team was also good at managing the result for the 63 minutes played in 10. At the second final in its history (last year it lost to Dortmund) Leipzig thus obtains its first title. And it is the 26th team to triumph in this competition (Bayern’s record of successes with 10).

The race – After the first minutes in which the teams study tactically, it is Leipzig to create the first opportunity: at 14 ‘it is Forsberg to break through on the left and kick towards the opponent’s goal, Flekken rejects but does not block and favors Nkunku, closed at the last from the defense of Freiburg. 5 minutes pass and the Bianconeri’s goal arrives: Grifo triggers Günther on the left who puts the ball in the middle, Sallai, involuntarily, touches it with his hand and serves it perfectly for Eggestein who beats Gulacsi with his left. After the consultation, the Var validates the net despite the touch of the hand. Leipzig responds almost immediately, touching the draw at 24: it is Höfler who misses the pass allowing Nkunku to start on the counterattack, the defense of Freiburg seems to manage the threat but Höfler is still wrong by letting Nkunku intercept the back pass who gets rid of Flekken and kicks with a sure shot, but his shot is rejected on the line by Schlotterbeck. See also Genoa, the farewell of captain Criscito. In the Griffin that is changing Mimmo has no space.

The recovery – In the second half, Leipzig starts attacking with their heads down, but Freiburg does density and concedes few spaces. Around the tenth of the second half a double seems to direct the game: first it is Simakan, after a contact with Schlotterbeck, who goes to the ground in the Freiburg area, but the referee considers the contrast to be regular. A few seconds later it is Höler who is face to face with the opposing goalkeeper, with Halstenberg who decides to throw him down from behind taking the red. At 59 ‘it was Grifo who made the Freiburg fans cheer: the Italian, on a free kick, hit only the outside of the net, creating an optical illusion. At 60 ‘Sallai also tries, but Gulacsi is careful. However, Leipzig did not give up and, almost surprisingly, found the equalizer in the 76th minute: on the development of a free-kick beaten by Szoboszlai it was Orban who put the ball in the middle, finding Nkunku who managed to support it in the net. The Leipzig takes courage and close to the advantage in several circumstances: first Flekken is good on Szoboszlai, then it is Olmo who misses the goal from a good position. See also Bayern Munich trumps RB Leipzig in a goal-rich duel, 18-year-old Dutchman remains on the bench

Additional – At 3 ‘of the first extra time Demirovic tries his head but hits the post. At the end of the first half another sensational double opportunity for Freiburg: rhyme is the post to deny the goal, then Demirovic to hit badly from an excellent position. At 115 ‘it is Haberer who hits the third wood (this time the crossbar) for Freiburg. On penalties to miss are Günter (high kick) and Demirovic. Leipzig scored his 4 penalties all. And he wins his first historic trophy. With an Italian on the bench.

