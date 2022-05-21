From the point of view of the final position, it was Gian Piero Gasperini’s worst season at Atalanta. Yet his team was in the top positions for a long time, before deflating in the second round, thanks to negative results – especially at home – and some unfavorable refereeing episodes. After five years, therefore, Gasperini does not finish the season celebrating a place in Europe. And now the Nerazzurri people are eagerly awaiting news on the future of him and the “new” American Atalanta.

Gasp’s analysis obviously starts from the last match, which is a mirror of the entire year: “As regards the results, the situation is two-sided: very positive in the first part, even if there was elimination of the Champions , then in the second part the results did not come, but the commitment was never lacking, the performance was never lacking. Tonight’s game is the mirror of our season, it is true, we have created a lot. In general, we have collected too little , especially at home “. The fear of the fans is that this was Gasperini’s last match as an Atalanta coach. “I am very attached to this environment, which is extraordinary, and I am very attached to society. Now it will be a matter of meeting and talking, because there was no time. There is news in society, new people have arrived, we need to discuss and understand what you want to do. I already said it some time ago, I will always be grateful to this company and if it will decide to go on without me, I will take note of it. Am I tired? No, no, on the contrary. it takes a moment to rekindle and restart, the important thing is that there is sharing in what you want to do. These last 21 games must make us reflect. If there are the same views, as I think, we will start again with new motivations and new programs ” . The CEO Luca Percassi, however, specifies: “Gasperini will remain one hundred percent. It is true that for some months there have been new people in the company, but they have remained silent and the management is always the same, as is our way of thinking” . As if to say: dear Gasp, we are always the same and we do not change our ideas, neither on the way to play football nor with whom to do it. “We are working to make Atalanta ever more competitive, ever stronger,” he added. “The jewels of the rose? We always try to follow a shared path with the coach, then maybe one has ideas and tries to realize them. We have always bought and sold, it is part of our reality. We must be good at evaluating the offers in the ‘aim of strengthening society “.