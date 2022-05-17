Home page World

“I’ll drive a taxi” – that’s what a couple from Germany apparently thought when they wanted to take a taxi from Linz Airport to the city center. But the driver refused to transport them.

Munich/Linz ‒ A married couple from Germany is angry. The couple wanted to take a taxi from Linz Airport to the city center, but ended up having to take the bus. The woman is seriously ill. However, this is not an obstacle to promotion. Regardless of whether the passenger is healthy or sick.

“The legal situation is such that everyone can choose a taxi,” says Gunter Mayrhofer, head of the transport and traffic division at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKO) in Linz. There is a general obligation to transport, Mayrhofer explains in the online edition of the Crown newspaper quoted.

Taxi ride in Linz: Passenger does not want to get into the smoking taxi

The taxi driver’s refusal was apparently preceded by the fact that he was said to have labeled the man a psychopath during a verbal argument. He apparently wanted to express his solidarity with a colleague whose taxi the couple from Germany did not want to get into. According to crown online this driver was out of the question because he is said to be a smoker and the couple did not like the external impression of the vehicle and driver.

In Germany, the blue haze in taxis has long since ended. Because since the Federal Non-Smoking Protection Act came into force on September 1, 2007, there has been a general smoking ban for all means of public transport – including taxis. In concrete terms, this means that if the taxi smells of cigarettes, the customer can refuse the car. According to the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, this also applies to the approximately 10,000 taxis with over 22,000 employees in the country.

In any case, Gunter Mayrhofer from Linz demands from the industry that it cannot do any harm to remind drivers of their rights and obligations in the taxi from time to time. Having to buckle up in a taxi is nothing new. But the fact that durian fruit is not allowed to be eaten in a taxi comes as a bit of a surprise.