Without a shadow of a doubt Mercedesz Henger is one of the most talked about and esteemed competitors atIsland Of The Famous. In the course of the most recent episode of the program conducted by Ilary Blasi, the influencer broke out in tears after listening to the message of the mother from the clinic where she is hospitalized. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

On April 29, Eva Henger and her husband Massimiliano Caroletti were victims of a brutal car accident in which they risked losing their lives. Currently the famous TV personality is hospitalized at the Villa Parioli clinic in Rome. Despite the tragic episode, Mercedesz Henger had decided to start her adventure in Honduras all the same.

In the most recent episode ofIsland Of The FamousIlary Blasi has called up Mercedesz Henger in Palapa to talk about Eva Henger. These were hers statements regarding the sad event that involved the woman:

My mother had an accident, so I hesitated a lot about my decision on whether or not to come here to the Island. I got scared, I was passing out when I was told about this. I asked my mother if she would prefer me to stay with her, but she told me to live this experience. In recent years, we have had a period of almost total detachment. We haven’t talked for two years. When there are problems of this kind, everything takes a back seat. All the love buried under the anger resurfaces and the anger disappears. Even if you make me a little angry, I love you mom.

Later came the sweet message of hers mother directly from the clinic in Rome where she is hospitalized and needless to say that the girl was unable to hold back her tears for theemotion: