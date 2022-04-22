EP Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:01



A German citizen has been charged for his alleged relationship with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in southern Portugal in 2007, a few days after the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of the little girl in a tourist complex in Praia da Luz, the Algarve.

“The defendant was constituted by the German authorities in execution of a request for international judicial cooperation issued by the Public Ministry of Portugal,” the Public Ministry said in a statement.

The investigation, which has been carried out by the German authorities in collaboration with the United Kingdom, is being carried out by the Faro district office in the Portuguese city of Portimao, with the assistance of the Judicial Police.

The suspect, who was identified in 2020 by German media as Christian B., 43, is a sex offender with multiple convictions, including for sexual abuse of minors, according to Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA). .

Child pornography and child abuse



A spokesman for the Public Ministry in Hannover, Thomas Klinge, confirmed to the DPA agency that the suspect was sentenced in September 2017 to one year and three months in prison for possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of minors.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Braunschweig (Germany), which was investigating him for his alleged relationship with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the south of Portugal in 2007, assumed last June 2020 that the little girl is dead.

The Metropolitan Police of the United Kingdom, which collaborated with the Portuguese and German authorities in the investigations, clarified that it continues to frame this case within the category of “missing persons”, since it does not have “definitive evidence” about the possible death of Madeleine.

This coming Tuesday marks the 15th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance, so the television channel AMC Crime premieres at 11:00 p.m. a documentary miniseries about the accused, previously identified by the authorities as being responsible for the kidnapping.

Madelaine McCann was just 3 years old when she disappeared from her bed in a holiday apartment at a resort in Praia da Luz, the Algarve, Portugal. It would not be until years later when the German authorities would claim to have evidence that the little girl had been murdered and that Christian was the culprit. However, the lack of evidence prevented the suspect from being prosecuted.