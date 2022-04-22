“Undress in front of my friend,” the husband asked his beautiful and statuesque wife. “I want him to see you completely naked.” The beautiful lady was frightened to hear such an inattentive request. Full of embarrassment and embarrassment, she asked her husband: “Why do you ask me for such a thing?” She explained the subject: “The asshole is saying that I married you for your money.” This American colleague of mine didn’t speak a word of Spanish. (I believe that “ni jota” is a deformation of “ni iota”, since iota, equivalent to our i, is the smallest letter of the Greek alphabet, and when the ancients wanted to refer to the minimum portion of something mentioned that letter. The people modify cultured expressions, and often make them more expressive. The Latin locution “Necessitas caret legem”, “Necessity lacks law”, the common people -which is the most people of people- turned it into “Necessity has the face of a heretic,” which has more force, imagination, and clarity than the literal translation of the phrase. But I’m drifting away from my story, and I haven’t even started it yet.) This North American colleague, who did not know any Spanish, told me a long time ago about an experience he had had: “I thought that the most common names in Mexico were Jesús, Lupe, Pancho, but I just spent a few days in your country and now I know that the most used name is Güey. Everywhere I heard people say: ‘Hey, Güey’. ‘Come, Güey’. ‘Look, Güey’. How many Mexicans, men and women alike, are called Güey!” The story serves to illustrate the abuse we sometimes make of words, since the word, with the ability to record it, is what truly distinguishes man from other animal creatures. These days the word that is heard the most in Mexico is “traitor”. Apparently all the inhabitants of the country are traitors, both those who support López Obrador and those who disagree with him. The word “traitor” is very heavy. We should ration it. We should rationalize it. It happens that the current President has divided us Mexicans into two irreconcilable factions: the fifis or conservatives -who paradoxically are neoliberals at the same time- and the good and wise people who give him not only their support, but also their adoration, and do of him in the world, according to international surveys, the second President with the most popular support. Possibly he is, at least as long as he has money to continue distributing the gifts with which he keeps alive the loyalty and veneration of his very large clientele. The two sides hurl at each other that epithet that sounds like a whiplash: traitor. Let’s save it for when we really need it. For example, when someone, violating the oath he took, intends to be re-elected, or at least prolong his term, the latter idea that apparently has already tempted him, and to see the possibility of concretizing which he made a couple of attempts. That would be a true traitor. That would be a real betrayal of Mexico. Let us reserve those words, “traitor” and “treason”, and use them in that case, when they would really be justified. Hopefully the occasion never arises to use them, because that would mean the total ruin of our country and the end of our freedoms. Pirulina, a young woman, had, as they say, traveled many miles of life. One day, tired of her dalliances, she decided to settle down, for which she resorted to an extreme resource: she got married. When she returned from the honeymoon, her friends asked her: “How was she?” “Not very well,” she replied. “The only king-size thing was the bed.” THE END.

MANGANITES

“. The ministers of the Court did not count their votes well.”.

A unique piece of advice

but quite simple:

hire a boy

Help them count.

By AFA.

LOOKOUT

By Armando Fuentes Aguirre

The milkmaid went with her pitcher to the market.

As he walked along the road, he did accounts: with the money he would get from the sale of milk he would buy cocks that would become hens that would give him eggs; by selling them he would obtain a profit that would allow him to buy calves that would become cows; he would sell them and buy himself a house, and now that she owns a house it would not be difficult for her to find a husband.

In that came a fabulist. He saw the milkmaid and imagined a moral fable in which the girl fell and broke her pitcher. Goodbye milk, and chickens, and chickens, and eggs, and calves, and cows, and house, and husband!

It happened, however, that the one who fell was the fabulist, and he broke his writing hand. Goodbye fable!

This story has a moral: girls generally have better luck than fabulists.

Until tomorrow!…

