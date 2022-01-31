German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed condolences to the families and friends of the police officers killed in a shooting in the Kusel region (Rhineland-Palatinate federal state) in the south-west of the country. The corresponding statement was made by him on Monday, January 31, in Twitter.

“What happened in Kuzel makes me very sad. My condolences to the families of the two young victims. And my thoughts are with the many police officers who risk their lives every day to protect us citizens,” Scholz wrote.

Now it is necessary to establish the causes of the incident as soon as possible, the German Chancellor added.

Earlier on Monday, police in the German city of Kaiserslautern reported that two police officers were shot dead in the southwest of the country while patrolling the Kusel area.

According to information Bild, the police stopped the car, which was the dead animal, reported this to their colleagues by radio, and after the words of the patrol about the start of shooting at them, the connection was cut off.

Later, two suspects were detained in the city of Sulzbach in the Saarland. One of them, according to the newspaper, was a professional poacher. The second person arrested is a 32-year-old man.